Swimmers continue winning streak

The Oxford boys varsity swim team has been splashing away the competition this season and now stands 4-0 overall following its Jan. 11 win over the Rochester Falcons.

The Wildcats walked away with a solid 114-72 point win and claimed the top spot in 10 of the 12 events that night.

The events were as follows:

In the 200 Medley Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of JJ Bagans, senior Michael Scepka, senior Captain Garrett Warren, and freshman Zach Beatty came in first with a time of 1:45.50.

In the 200 Freestyle, Beatty took first with a season-best time of 1:52.61.

In the 200 Individual Medley, Warren finished first with a season-best time of 2:08.16.

In the diving portion of the evening, senior Captain Mitchell Mulligan claimed first with a score of 227.95.

In the 100 Butterfly, sophomore Carter Pollard came in first with a season-best time of 58.37.

In the 100 Freestyle, Scepka took first with a season-best time of 51.66.

In the 500 Freestyle, Beatty claimed his second win of the night with a season-best time of 5:06.27.

In the 200 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of Bagans, Pollard, Scepka, and Zack Acton finished first with a time of 1:35.87.

In the 100 Backstroke, Warren claimed his second win of the night with a season-best time of 58.50.

In the 400 Freestyle Relay, Oxford’s A Relay of Cole Bukoski, Nolan May, Warren, and Beatty touched first with a time of 3:37.28.