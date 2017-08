Grab your rackets and head over to Seymour Lake Twp. Park because the tennis courts are now open.

As part of the $2 million bond issue approved by Oxford voters in November 2016, the park’s old, deteriorating courts, installed in 1982, were torn out and replaced.

“They were well past their time,” said Parks/Rec. Director Ron Davis.

Four new asphalt courts suitable for both tennis and pickleball are there surrounded by new fencing and handicap-accessible seating and parking.