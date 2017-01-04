Texas BBQ joint moving into old Big Boy

Protein straight from the pit has long been the star in the Lone Star State.

But you don’t have to travel all the way to the Southwest to enjoy traditional Texas-style barbecue because it’s coming to Oxford.

The vacant Big Boy restaurant (955 S. Lapeer Rd.) is in the process of being renovated and transformed into a new restaurant named Concho Pearl – Texas BBQ & Drafthouse.

A spring opening is the goal.

“We’ve been looking at locations for several months,” said Danika Dunlap, general manager and co-owner.

Oxford was deemed “perfect” because it’s a growing community with a state highway that’s packed with commuters running right through it.

Traditional barbecue in the Lone Star State is different than what folks in the Midwest are used to.

“You go to any restaurant (around here) and there’s tons of sauce,” Dunlap said.

With Texas barbecue, she explained, “you don’t need any sauce” for smothering, slathering, dipping or drenching because the meat is flavorful enough to stand on its own.

“Texas barbecue is all about the way it’s smoked and the wood that it’s smoked with . . . so extra sauce is not necessary,” Dunlap said.

Given the tastes of Michigan diners, sauces will still be available to Concho Pearl patrons. They will include mustard-based, vinegar-based, sweet and spicy sauces.

However, Dunlap is hoping people will take the time to learn about this distinctive style of barbecue and cultivate an appreciation for its flavor profiles.

“Everybody needs Texas barbecue,” she said.

Concho Pearl will offer unique dishes such as brisket-stuffed avocados. Whole avocados are filled with cheddar cheese and chopped smoked brisket, then deep-fried and served on a bed of field greens.

“It’s delicious,” Dunlap said.

Texas smoked turkey will be another unique offering.

“None of the other restaurants around here seem to have that on their barbecue menu,” she said. “It’s absolutely delicious.”

“We’re going to definitely bring a Texas-flare to all of our sides and our menu options,” continued Dunlap, noting there will be other items such as smoked fajitas and smoked shrimp.

Dunlap will be owning and operating Concho Pearl with her parents Michael and Lea Ann Spake and brother Kelby Spake. All of them are native Texans, who now live in Lapeer County’s Columbiaville.

“This is going to be new for us,” Dunlap said. “My dad has always dreamed of owning his own restaurant. This is the perfect opportunity for the family to work together.”

They’ll be partnering with their cousin John Young, who owns two restaurants in San Angelo, Texas – The Concho Pearl Icehouse and Peepsi’s BBQ.

Young has more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry.

Concho Pearl is planning to have a full bar with craft beers on tap, but that won’t be the restaurant’s focus. A family-oriented establishment is the vision.

“My mom and I both have education backgrounds. We’re very keen to include kids in absolutely everything,” Dunlap explained.

A dedicated kids area offering opportunities for “exploration” and “adventure” will be incorporated into the establishment. Educational activities, games and coloring books will be part of the fun. The area’s elements will change to keep kids interested.

“We’re still developing that,” Dunlap said. “We’ve gone to the Flint Children’s Museum and gathered a lot of ideas.”

“We definitely want the whole family to be comfortable and (feel) welcome at our restaurant,” she noted. “We want that Texas hospitality that’s all about family to be predominant.”

Concho Pearl is expected to employ between 30 and 40 people.

A Facebook page for the Concho Pearl – Texas BBQ & Drafthouse has already been set up. “We’re going to start posting remodeling pictures,” Dunlap said.