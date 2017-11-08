Theile earns award for excellence in child care

Longtime Oxford Schools employee Dee Theile recently received the Paula Bragan Staff Excellence Award at the Oakland Professionals for School-Age Child Care conference held Oct. 28.

The Paula Bragan Staff Excellence Award recognizes an





individual for exemplary performance in consistently excelling in his/her position and demonstrating integrity and a strong commitment to the mission and values of quality school-age care.

Dee has served Oxford Schools for 28 years and is the district’s Extended Day Program Site Supervisor.

Theile began her career with the district in 1989 by working at Oxford Early Learning Center (OELC).

In 1996, she began her work with the district’s Extended Day program.

“I was humbled and honored to have even been nominated for such a prestigious award. I work with such wonderful and dedicated teachers. This could have been any one of them,” Theile said.

Since her start with the district, Theile said she is thrilled to see how far the Extended Day program has come and she hopes to continue offering more activities to students in the future.

Principal Brad Bigelow said Theile has been an asset to Oxford Schools and that she has worked hard to make Clear Lake’s Extended Day program “the best it can be.”

“Dee is kind, makes a conscious effort to build relationships with the students that she sees and ultimately wants to create the best experience for students and their families with the services offered through Extended Care,” Bigelow said.