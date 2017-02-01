Those who helped at crash scene, please come forward

Early New Year’s Eve morning, just after midnight, my niece, Samantha Calhoun, was involved in a head on collision on M-24 near Oakwood Rd.

Her Durango flipped on its side and immediately caught fire, leaving her trapped and unconscious.

Several people stopped, risking their own safety, to save her.

Three men have been identified, John Ditchman, David Walatkiewicz and Brandon McDaniel.

We are asking for anyone else who stopped to please come forward.

Witnesses have said that a man in a yellow truck, presumed to have some medical training assisted in her rescue. Also, a man stopped and prayed over her.

Please help us identify #sammysangels.

Julie Curran

New Baltimore