Voters OK bond, sinking fund for schools

Christmas came early for Oxford Community Schools as district voters approved both the bond and sinking fund millage proposals in the Nov. 7 election.

Based on the unofficial results, the $28.28 million bond proposal was approved 2,565 to 2,010.

The five-year, 0.75-mill sinking fund passed 2,484 to 2,092.

“I want to thank the community for putting (its) trust in us,” said Superintendent Tim Throne.

Throne is extremely grateful to Melissa Williams and Barb Massie for all the time and hard work they put in heading up the ‘yes’ campaign.

“It was a big team effort,” Throne said.

“I’m excited for our community and for our students,” he continued. “This is a really, really big win for our community.”

The district will spend the money generated by the bond and sinking fund on capital improvements related to roofing, buses, parking lots and sidewalks, playgrounds, technology, infrastructure and security.

Throne can’t wait to get the district’s facilities “back in order” and be “able to provide the type of programming that our community wants.”

“Now, the real work begins,” he said.

Throne’s goal is to be as transparent as possible regarding how and where the money is used. He wants to keep the public informed.

“I want people to see that we spent the money exactly how we said we were going to spend it,” he said. “I feel like it’s on me to make sure that this is done the right way.”

“No matter how they voted,” Throne wanted the community to know he’s “appreciative” of everyone who took the time to exercise their rights at the polls.