Township renews assistant fire chief’s contract

Dave Creech will continue serving as Oxford’s assistant fire chief as the township board last week voted 5-0 to approve a new two-year contract for him that’s effective from Jan. 1, 2019 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Under it, Creech’s salary will increase from $60,900 to $64,000, which represents a 5 percent hike. On top of that, he will receive benefits, but no overtime pay for working more than 40 hours per week.

“A survey of area fire departments with assistant chiefs shows that their current . . . salaries range from $78,000 to $95,000,” wrote Chief Pete Scholz in a Nov. 6 memo to township officials.

The new contract also gives Creech an additional five paid vacation days, bringing his total per year to 20, plus 12 paid holidays.

Creech has been serving as assistant chief on a full-time basis since July 2016. Prior to that, he had been the assistant chief since 1998 but as a paid-on-call member.

He’s been with the department since March 1986.