Township to seek new caretaker for cemeteries

For the first time in many years, Oxford Township is going to have to find somebody new to care for its cemeteries.

And judging by officials’ comments at last week’s board meeting, it’s not going to be easy or cheap to replace Brian Duerden, the man who’s been doing the work since 2001.

“What a job he’s done,” said Supervisor Bill Dunn.

Duerden, who owns and operates BAM Landscape and Lawn Care, was recently hired by the Oxford Township Parks and Recreation Department and is now a full-time employee there.

Officials couldn’t say enough good things about the job Duerden has done maintaining the township’s four cemeteries, which total 26.07 acres.

“Through the years, Brian Duerden has saved us,” Dunn said. “He’s kept those cemeteries spotless.”

The township owns and maintains the cemeteries on the north (9.94 acres) and south (5.94 acres) sides of W. Burdick St., the cemetery on N. Oxford Rd. (3.74 acres) and the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery (6.45 acres) on Baldwin Rd.

Duerden, who lives in Orion Township, was a one-man show, doing all the work himself, from mowing and weed whipping to removing fallen leaves and branches.

“He’s out there eight months a year, 80 hours a week,” said Dunn, noting there was “never a complaint” about the condition of any of the cemeteries on Duerden’s watch.

“He treated those cemeteries like they were his.”

Clerk Curtis Wright agreed.

He said the only comments that ever came to his office were about “how good of a job (Duerden) was doing and how pristine the cemeteries looked.”

“It’s just amazing that he can do (26) acres all by himself,” Wright said.

“He’s made my life a lot easier along the way,” the clerk noted.

“Mine, too,” Dunn added.

Not only did Duerden do a fantastic job, he did it for a low price.

This year, the township paid Duerden $52,000 per his current five-year contract. When the contract started in 2013, the township was paying him $50,000.

Dunn doesn’t anticipate finding a deal like that anywhere else. He expects the cost of cemetery maintenance to “triple” or “possibly, quadruple.”

“Get ready for some sticker shock when we go out for bids,” he warned the board. “It’s going to be enlightening. It’s going to be terrible.”