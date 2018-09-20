Twp. forms committee to help get more complete census count

When the 2020 Census rolls around, Oxford Township officials want to make sure everyone gets counted.

To that end, township officials voted 7-0 last week to form a local Complete Count Committee (CCC), which will be part of the U.S. Census Bureau’s new Community Partnership and Engagement Program.

The program’s goal, according to the Census Bureau, is to “work with local partners to increase participation in the 2020 Census from those who are less likely to respond or are often missed.”

At the local level, the CCC gives community members a way to get involved in the census process and help obtain as complete a population count as possible for the township.

Trustee Jack Curtis was appointed to the CCC, with Treasurer Joe Ferrari as alternate.

In addition to government officials, the Census Bureau recommends the CCC include representatives from faith-based institutions, community organizations, nonprofit organizations, local businesses and local media.

“I think it’s a good idea. I think we should go for it,” said Trustee Margaret Payne. “The more . . . community leaders that we have involved, the more the word gets out to everyone.”

In the 2010 Census, Oxford’s participation rates – defined as the percentage of questionnaires mailed back by households that received them – were above the state’s rate.

Michigan had a 78 percent participation rate, while Oxford’s rates ranged from 80 to 88 percent.

For statistical purposes, the Census Bureau divided Oxford into four tracts. In 2010, two of those tracts had participation rates of 80 percent, one was 86 percent and the fourth tract was 88 percent.

Obtaining an accurate census count is important to Oxford because population is part of the equation when it comes to the state’s distribution of constitutional revenue sharing funds to townships, villages and cities.

For example, this year, the township is projected to receive $83.26 per person in constitutional revenue sharing funds, which will be multiplied by the 2010 Census count of 17,090 – a figure that does not include village residents – for a total of $1.42 million.

Basically, every person counted in the census translates into money for municipal budgets.

To learn more about the committee or volunteer to serve on it, please contact the township clerk’s office at (248) 628-9787.