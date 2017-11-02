Twp. honors those who served it





They dedicated their time and talents to serving the community for many years and although they’re now gone, they’re certainly not forgotten.

On Saturday morning, township officials and staff, family members and residents gathered at the Oxford Township Hall to honor the memories of Sue Bellairs and Dale Birch.

Bellairs served as an elected township trustee for 16 years and Birch worked as an electrical inspector for 27 years.

Supervisor Bill Dunn said a few words about each of them.

Of the township’s inspectors, Dunn said they are always willing to “go above and beyond the call of duty.”

“All it takes is a phone call and they’re more than willing to jump in and do whatever it takes to get a job done,” he said.

“And Dale was no exception.”

Birch didn’t mind working on a Saturday and he always did his job with a smile.

“He was nothing but a joy to work with,” the supervisor added.

Of Bellairs, Dunn said, “We didn’t always get along, but we always respected each other.”

Bellairs is best known for the instrumental role she played in the 1990s exposing the problems, cover-ups, wrongdoing and waste in the joint township-village police department that closed in January 2000.

“She fought the law and she won,” Dunn said. “She (suffered) a lot of harassment, along with other ladies – Helen Barwig, I see her here. She’s to be commended. They had to withstand some brutal attacks. But in the long run, they were totally right.”

Dunn expressed his personal admiration for Bellairs and deep appreciation for the good example she set.

“If I have any success in what I do here at the township, she’s got to take probably about 90 percent of (the credit) because she was a great inspiration. She didn’t waver . . . She wasn’t a typical politician (who played) both sides of the fence.”

Following Dunn’s speech, the North Oakland County Young Marines conducted a flag-raising ceremony. They then presented flags to the families of Bellairs and Birch.

A stone honoring Bellairs was placed near the township hall’s flagpole. A stone honoring Birch was placed by an oak tree.

The township parks and recreation department donated the tree and landscaped the area around the flagpole.