Twp. to offer automatic payment option

Put away those checkbooks and keep that cash in your wallet because later this year, Oxford Township residents will be given the option to have their sewer bills paid on a regular basis without lifting a finger.

Last week, the township board voted 7-0 to authorize Treasurer Joe Ferrari to implement an automatic payment program for sewer bills through Flagstar Bank.

Under this program, sewer customers would be able to have whatever they owe automatically deducted from their checking or savings account on the 10th or 20th day of the month in which each quarterly payment is due. Bills are due in January, April, July and October.

Even though Flagstar Bank will be collecting the payments, sewer customers do not have to have an account there to participate. They can provide the township with the account and routing numbers for the financial institution of their choice.

According to Deputy Treasurer Tracy Devereaux, right now, the plan is to have the program up and running in time for the October bill.

But before that can happen, the township will conduct a “dry run” for the July bill using “guinea pig” sewer accounts belonging to Devereaux, Treasurer Joe Ferrari, Clerk Curtis Wright and a volunteer resident.

“Fingers crossed that everything works okay,” Devereaux said.

Once she “absolutely knows for certain” that the automatic bill payment system is going to work for both the treasurer’s office and clerk’s office, Devereaux said it will be made available to the general public.

“After July, people can sign up,” she said.

Enrollment will be voluntary and free.

“It’s not going to cost sewer customers anything (to participate),” Devereaux said.

Flagstar Bank will charge the township 10 cents per debit, but those fees won’t be passed on to sewer users.

“The interest (accrued in the township’s account) is basically going to be there to help (pay) the fees that Flagstar’s charging,” Devereaux explained.

In a March 8 memo to the township board, Ferrari wrote this accomplishes “our goal . . . to make sure that current sewer customers do not subsidize those that choose to enroll.”