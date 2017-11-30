Underwear, bras and socks needed!

This holiday season, take the traditional holiday donation or drive in a new direction. You’ve collected canned and prepared foods, blankets, coats, and books.

Not many people think of donating something simple they use every day. This item is needed by people who have limited resources due to unemployment, homelessness, fire or natural disaster.

What is it? Underwear, of course! Everyone needs underwear, but how many people think to include it in their usual holiday clothing drive?

RE/MAX Defined is collecting underwear at its downtown Oxford location until Dec. 22. They will be distributed to local shelters. The office is located at 51 S. Washington St. (Suite F).

Folks who wish to participate in the drive are asked to please purchase and donate one package of new underwear, socks or bras.

For more information, please call (248) 550-0038.