Village picks second interim manager

It appears Oxford Village is going to get its second temporary manager as the search for a permanent one continues.

Last week, council voted 5-0 to negotiate with the Illinois-based GovTempsUSA for the lease of Evan K. Teich, a resident of Chicago, Illinois, to serve as the village’s interim manager.

“This is what I do for a living,” Teich said. “It’s my passion. It’s my vocation.”





GovTempsUSA, a subsidiary of GovHR USA, is a public sector staffing firm, specializing in placing professionals in local government positions on a temporary basis.

Even though it’s an interim position, Teich told council he’ll give it his all and work at full speed.

“Things need to get done. The public needs its services and they deserve it,” he said. “Whether I’m here for a month, three months or six months, I will give you all my effort including night meetings and being at your special events because that’s what the village administrator does.”

The village’s current interim manager, Jaymes Vettraino, worked his last day July 29. Due to other obligations, he was unable to continue managing the village, something he’s been doing since May 22. Vettraino informed council of his willingness to continue providing specific services to the village “on an as-needed, hourly basis.”

Council interviewed two people to replace Vettraino – Teich and Robert A. Anderson, Jr., a Bay City resident who most recently served as the city manager/zoning administrator for New Buffalo, Michigan from April 2015 to February 2017.

Teich has worked in municipal government since 1988.

“I’ve, in my 29 years, seen a lot,” he said. “I don’t think there’s much that could happen that I probably haven’t seen.”

Most recently, Teich served as the village administrator for Itasca, Illinois from July 2010 to May 2017.

“In terms of budgeting and finances, I’m very good at those (things),” he said. “I’ve done budgets upwards of $30 million a year. This past year, we trimmed about $600,000 from a $14 million operating budget. We’ve done that two years in a row.”

When asked why he left Itasca, he told council, “My contract was not renewed.”

Teich noted his last evaluation was “quite good,” however, the mayor wanted a change in direction.

“We had a little bit of difference in philosophy with (regard to) the timing . . . on some changes,” he explained. “He wanted them sooner and I didn’t . . . I should have compromised more. But I didn’t and it rankled him a bit.”

That being said the separation was amicable. “We didn’t fight. We didn’t yell at each other,” Teich said. “We just did a severance agreement quite quietly. No press coverage. Still no article. I left on May 1.”

“I would imagine in your line of work that’s probably a pretty common occurrence,” remarked Councilman Erik Dolan.

“Unfortunately, yes,” Teich replied. “But I was told early on (that) managers are hired to be let go. Things in communities change. Mayors and boards change. Priorities change. And sometimes, managers can change. I don’t know if you ever get used to it, but you have to accept it.”

Prior to Itasca, Teich worked in Wisconsin as the village administrator for Sussex from February 2005 to July 2010.

He spent eight years as the assistant to the village manager in Vernon Hills, Illinois and was the permit coordinator for the City of Evanston, Illinois for nine years.

“There’s nothing I haven’t touched (in local government),” Teich said.

Teich has a bachelor’s degree in political science, with an emphasis on public service, from Northern Illinois University and a master’s degree in public administration, with an emphasis on city management, from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Village President Sue Bossardet asked Teich if there are any events in his professional life “that may reflect negatively” on him or be “awkward or embarrassing” if discovered.

“I think if you Googled my name, you’d probably (be) very bored,” he replied.

Teich was asked if he’s interested in the manager position becoming a long-term gig.

“I never say never,” he said. “I’ll be honest with you, I’ve never been to your town before today. I’ve been driving around for about two hours. It’s a very beautiful town. People are exceedingly friendly. I don’t know how your search is going, but if it turned out that it was the right thing for me to do, I could see myself staying.”