Vivian A. Ring, of Lake Orion, passed away peacefully in her sleep January 16, 2018. She was 90.

Beloved wife of Charles Ring Jr. for 70 years; loving mother of Theresa (Richard) Aili, Pamela (Stuart) McAlpin, and Charles (Veronica Thomas) Ring III; dear grandmother of Michael, Kailey, Blake, Jeffrey, and Reed; dear sister of Fran (Karl) Koch.

Vivian was past-president and member of the Lake Orion Woman’s Club for many years. She loved playing bingo in Vegas, animals, and watching children.

A funeral Mass was held on Saturday, January 20 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., in Lake Orion.

Interment will be at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.