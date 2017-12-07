Volunteers needed for Alzheimer’s support group forming in Addison

The Greater Michigan Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association is currently seeking volunteers to serve as support group facilitators in an effort to establish a new local support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s disease in the Addison Township area.

The Alzheimer’s Association provides supportive programs and services to help people with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers deal with the disease and its impact on their lives. Each chapter in its nationwide network offers information and referrals, care consultation, support groups, safety services, and education.

Alzheimer’s Association support groups, like the one intended to be organized within Addison Township, are peer- or professionally led groups for caregivers and others dealing with Alzheimer’s disease and are facilitated by trained individuals. Many locations offer specialized groups for children, individuals with early-onset and early-stage Alzheimer’s, adult caregivers and others with specific needs.

“There is space available within that support group but we need a facilitator first,” said Program Coordinator Treena Horton. “We’re looking for someone from the Addison Township area who has at least six months to a year of experience with people who have dementia and someone who would be willing to go through our support group facilitating training at the Alzheimer’s Association.”

The Alzheimer’s Association is seeking both a lead and co-facilitator. Both would be required to go through the organization’s three-hour support group facilitator training, which will be held at its Southfield location.

These are volunteer positions.

Support group facilitators would be required to meet with the group on a monthly basis within Addison Township.

Caring for someone with dementia is difficult. It causes stress, depression, a feeling of isolation and can create health problems for the caregiver, according to Horton. Because of this, the Alzheimer’s Association is looking to continue creating new support groups for caregivers throughout the greater Michigan area.

“Knowing that you’re not alone in this process is very important and that you can connect with others for socialization and for education. A person can live up to 20 years with this disease and so it becomes very stressful on the caregiver trying to do all of this alone,” Horton added.

To learn more about becoming a support group facilitator, contact Horton at (248) 996-1058.

For more information about the organization, visit www.alz.org/gmc.

The Alzheimer’s Association also provides a 24/7 Helpline to provide reliable information and support to all those who need assistance, including people with memory loss, caregivers, health care professionals and the public.

The helpline may be called toll-free anytime at (800) 272-3900.