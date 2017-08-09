Volunteers sought for school cleanups

Connect on Linked in

The Daniel Axford/Oxford Elementary School PTO will host its annual Fall Clean Up event Thursday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Groups will be sprucing up the yards at both Daniel Axford Elementary (74 Mechanic St.) and Oxford Elementary (109 Pontiac St.) schools.

Groups of volunteers will be getting the two elementary schools ready for the first day of school by adding mulch, planting flowers and repainting the playgrounds.

Doughnuts, muffins and water will be provided.

Volunteers are asked to bring gardening tools and paint brushes, if possible.

To volunteer at either school, please visit signupgenius.com/go/4090f4da8a922a6f94-fall.

For more information, please e-mail daoespto@oxfordschools.org.