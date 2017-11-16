Wedding whisperer: OHS grad helps couples write vows

Wedding vows carry incredible meaning to those that recite them.

They’re the special words that will unite two people and they represent their commitment to one another.

And, while many want their vows to break away from the traditional “in sickness and in health” script, many also don’t feel especially skilled in writing and may have no clue where to start.

For those who can’t seem to find the perfect words for that perfect day, there is Katelyn Stanis– a 2006 Oxford High graduate and Oxford native, who has made it her mission to help others speak their hearts through her self-started business, Wedding Words, a ghostwriting service for wedding-related writing.

Stanis works a full-time job in New York City and, in her spare time, she works as a “vow whisperer”— helping to create lifelong memories for others using only words.

“I’ve always been a writer,” said Stanis, who received a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from Oakland University and has contributed several short stories to Chicken Soup for the Soul books.

It was a personal experience which inspired Stanis to launch her business in late August.

Following the loss of her grandfather in July, Stanis said her father wanted desperately to write a eulogy that would honor his father and accurately convey his feelings.

But, like most people, Stanis’ father had difficulty capturing the words to describe precisely how he felt and to make the speech specific to the man who had raised him.

After working with her father and asking him questions, Stanis was able to rewrite the eulogy and transform it into one which encompassed every story and emotion her father had wanted to express during his final goodbye.

The final eulogy was one which Stanis said her father, through tear-filled eyes, had described as “pure gold.”

“After that experience, the idea just kind of stuck with me. I knew people are in situations where they need to deliver these heartfelt, meaningful speeches and they may not know how to convey that. That’s what led me to the idea of wanting (to launch) Wedding Words,” said Stanis.

Like her father, Stanis had a special connection to her grandfather and said he still inspires her today, even after his passing.

“(My grandfather) was so passionate about his work,” Stanis recalled. “He had told my grandma ‘I want to go out wearing my work boots. I don’t want to be in a nursing home or unable to recognize my family.’ He wanted to go out wearing his work boots and he did. He was doing construction work for a friend and he collapsed wearing those boots. It was so inspiring to me that his whole life he was able to live out a career that was his passion. It further inspired me to find that thing that I could do that with, which is my passion as a writer.”

While Stanis said she enjoys writing eulogies, the demands of her full-time job would not allow her to meet the quick turn-around time required for that style of writing.

Stanis added that her previous job as a wedding dress consultant had instilled within her a passion for learning the real-life love stories of brides – pushing her to shift her focus to wedding writing instead.

Distilling years of memories and emotions into a four-minute speech, equal parts entertaining and sentimental, can feel like an impossible task for many.

But, for Stanis, the entire process is a challenge she loves to take on.

Stanis begins with an hour-long video call consultation, where she runs through a list of questions to eventually paint what will soon be a personalized portrait of the couple.

Questions range from “How did you meet the bride/groom?” to “What is it about the bride/groom that made you want to say ‘yes’ to a future with them?”

“I truly love connecting with people and hearing their stories,” said Stanis. “I am naturally an inquisitive person. In our initial video call that we have, it’s very conversational because I’m genuinely interested in knowing how things came together for them. It’s just so fun and energizing for me.”

She then fills the margins with nuances like personality, speaking style and tone to ensure the vows and speeches are tailored to the speaker.

“It’s really a collaboration, which is really attractive for a lot of people. I don’t want anyone to feel like they’re just outsourcing this or like they’re cheating and it’s a cheap way to get the job done,” said Stanis. “This is very much your words, your emotions and your heart. I’m just ‘wordsmithing’ it and suggesting what to cut, what to include and how to tie everything in together.”

After that, she puts the pen to paper (so to speak).

Up to two revisions and a custom video, which gives tips and feedback on how to confidently deliver the vows and toasts, are included in each customized wedding package.

Stanis offers packages for wedding vows, which cost $250 per person or $450 for a couple; speeches for parents of the bride/groom for $350; and toasts for the Maid of Honor/Best Man for $275.

To learn more about Wedding Words, visit www.weddingwords.us.

Stanis also posts wedding tips on her Instagram and can be followed using the handle “@katelynstanis”.