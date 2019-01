Connect on Linked in

Jonathan Price is excited to announce the arrival of his little brother, Oliver Michael Price.

Oliver was born on Nov. 29, 2018. He weighed 8 pounds and was 19.25 inches long.

Proud and tired parents are Wendi Reardon Price, a 1998 Oxford High School graduate, and Michael Price, a 1997 Lake Orion High School graduate.

Proud grandparents are Joy Reardon of Oakland Township, and Ronald Price, of Lake Orion.

The family resides in Brandon Township.