What did they have to say?

The master plan update survey included a number of opportunities for respondents to provide written comments. For more information on survey responses, please read “Survey says?: Public input to be used in master plan update” Here’s a sample of the hundreds of comments:

“The equestrian way of life is at risk as the township continues to build. Stop the building. We live here for the rural environment. Don’t destroy it.”

“I do not see too many people looking to invest as there are quite a few empty bldgs./land with no one moving in.”

“Too much ‘city’ brought in.”

“People do not want to increase taxes to pay for the community as a whole. I love Oxford, but the most infuriating part is the ‘every man for himself’ mentality.”

From when I moved here 44 yrs. ago. Oxford has grown for the better. More shopping, restaurants, fast food, better schools.”

“Seems to be no direction for the community.”

“The rabid rush to build homes, subdivisions and commercial development has gotten out of control. If I wanted to live in a generic and overgrown city such as Rochester or Royal Oak, I would have moved to one. I worry that the charm and character of Oxford is being lost.”

“I feel that quality of life will improve because of the new homes, businesses and restaurants popping up in Oxford and the surrounding area.”

“I feel that the quality of life will remain the same as long as Oxford does not over-develop itself with residential housing and traffic congestion.”

“No need for TSC (Tractor Supply Co.) or any other big box stores. Junking up the look of Oxford and putting business owners out of business!”

“(The quality of life) will go down with the new developments. Too many people and lower income housing is never good.”

“Oxford is looking shabby – starting to look like Pontiac.”

“I’ve lived in Oxford for 13 years and I have no expectation that it will worsen or get better. I am generally happy with our town.”

“Please bring offices and jobs to town. I’m so tired of driving incredible hours to work.”

“I don’t see improvement (in the quality of life) due to (the) lack of job opportunities.”

“I feel (the quality of) life will decline due to the attitude (of the) people who are moving into the township and people in charge (who) want this to be Birmingham.”