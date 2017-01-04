What’s black and white and read all over? A newspaper!: Library to host exhibit celebrating history of MI papers





Newspapers have been informing readers, strengthening communities and recording history in Michigan for more than 200 years.

But how much do folks really know about these weekly and daily visitors that are black and white and read all over?

Beginning this week, the Oxford Public Library (530 Pontiac Rd.) is giving people the opportunity to learn more with a traveling exhibit documenting the extensive history of newspapers in this state.

The exhibit is from Central Michigan University’s Clarke Historical Library and it will be here from January 6 through February 17. Folks are welcome to visit it at their leisure.

“We’re not going to have tour guides or anything like that,” said Sandy Gilmore, the Oxford library’s head of adult services. “It’s going to be a self-guided exhibit.”

“We’re really excited to be able to bring this to the community,” she continued.

“We had so much fun with the Smithsonian (exhibit), we’ve been looking to bring in something (similar) on a smaller scale,” Gilmore said.

From December 2014 to February 2015, the library hosted a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution entitled, “The Way We Worked.” It was very popular and attracted many visitors of all ages.

The Oxford library is hoping lightning will strike twice with this latest offering.

Michigan’s newspaper history begins with the Michigan Essay; or The Impartial Observer, the state’s first paper. This very short-lived, four-page paper first hit the streets of Detroit on Aug. 31, 1809 and it was aimed at both English and French-speaking people.

That legacy continues today in the online era as a growing number of readers get their news via computers and wireless devices, as opposed to traditional ink and paper.

The exhibit focuses on six themes:

• The Era of the Partisan Press – Newspapers in the 19th century were highly partisan in their coverage of the news and often financially supported by politicians.

• James Scripps and the Transformation of Newspapers – In 1873, Scripps founded the Evening News, which was later renamed The Detroit News. The paper was inexpensive, non-partisan and designed to reach a mass audience. It was financed by advertising sales and became the model for most 20th-century community newspapers in the state.

• Consolidation and the Press in the Digital Era – Michigan had approximately 750 newspapers (about 90 of which were dailies) at the dawn of the 20th century. The advent of radio and television caused newspapers to lose readers. This led to papers folding in small towns and merging in large cities. At the beginning of the 21st century, Michigan had about 350 newspapers.

• The Press in the Service of Focused Communities – Many 19th-century newspapers were ethnic publications printed in the various native languages of immigrants. When immigrant populations shrank, publications emerged that were focused on the race and sexual orientation of readers.

• Preserving Michigan’s Newspaper Heritage – Newsprint is not durable enough to stand the test of time, so microfilm is used to preserve newspapers for archival purposes.

• Distributing Michigan’s Newspaper Heritage – More and more, the internet is becoming the preferred place to archive and search for back issues of newspapers due to its connectivity and convenience.

In order to enhance the exhibit experience, the library is partnering with the Oxford Leader – the town’s community newspaper since 1898 – and the Northeast Oakland Historical Society/Museum. Each is supplying artifacts related to printing and the newspaper industry. They will be on display.

“We always look for opportunities to bring local partners in,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore was particularly impressed with the “amazing amount of artifacts” the Leader has stockpiled at its office on M-24.

“You could have a museum over there,” she said. “It was really exciting to go through (the office) and look at all the stuff you guys have. It was like being in a candy shop.”

A grand opening for the newspaper exhibit will be held on Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. Frank Boles, director of the Clarke Historical Library, will be there to chat with the public.

“It’s a question-and-answer format,” Gilmore said. “It’s not a lecture.”

Light refreshments will be served.

Boles’ visit will kick off the library’s 2017 fireside chat series happening every Friday at 2 p.m. through Feb. 17.

Leader Assistant Publisher Don Rush will be there to share the history of Oxford’s newspaper and answer questions at the Jan. 27 fireside chat.

Although the exhibit will have no interactive elements, Gilmore noted throughout its visit, there will be plenty of fun activities for both kids and adults including scavenger hunts, puzzles, coloring sheets, crafts and even a photo booth for one day.