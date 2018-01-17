Wildcat grapplers place at CC invite

On Jan. 6, at Detroit Catholic Central High School the Wildcats wrestling team sent 10 individuals to compete in the Catholic Central Invitational.

All ten Wildcat wrestlers competed among top wrestlers from around the state and six Oxford wrestlers earned awards by placing in the top six in their respective weight division.

The Cats were led by junior Caleb Tabert’s second-place finish, senior Captain Sergio Borg and junior Devin Trevino placing third, freshmen Ashton Anderson’s fifth-place finish, along with senior Captain Ryan Miller and junior Austin Schlicht, who both placed sixth.

With the Oxford Wrestling team only competing in 10 of the 14 total weight classes, the team still managed to capture a sixth-place team finish, among a tough field of 17 teams.

Oxford’s wrestling team continued their hot streak during the Oakland Activities Association (OAA) Duals on Jan 10, en route to a decisive victory over league rival Clarkston 45-12 and then taking down Rochester Adams 57-6.

Eight Oxford grapplers led the charge by picking up wins in both dual matches including freshman Ashton Anderson, juniors Liam Hillary, Joe Vackaro, Matthew Curtis and Devin Trevino; senior Sergio Borg, Thomas Wandrie, and Schlicht.

The Wildcats will battle next on Saturday, Jan. 13 at the Dick Welsh Team Duals Championship which will be held at Algonac High School at 9 a.m.