Swim team stays undefeated

The Wildcat varsity swimmers remain undefeated with an 8-0 record after claiming wins against Berkley (109-76), Troy Athens (130-55), and Notre Dame Prep (135 – 43) last week.

At a Jan. 30 double dual meet with Troy Athens and Notre Dame Prep, the Cats secured two of those wins.

The results from that meet were as follows:

Oxford claimed the top spot in 10 of the 12 events.

Oxford’s A Medley Relay of JJ Bagans and Peter Bagans, Garrett Warren, and Zach Beatty took first with a time of 1:47.06.

Cole Bukoski won the 200 Free and the 500 Free. JJ Bagans won the 200 Individual Medley.

Brandon Powers won both the 50 Free and the 100 Free while Warren won both the 100 Butterfly and the 100 Backstroke.

Oxford’s A 200 Freestyle Relay of Zach Acton, Peter Bagans, Carter Pollard, and Powers came in first with a time of 1:36.25. Oxford’s A 400 Freestyle Relay finished first with a time of 3:32.77.

Results from the team’s win against Berkley, Jan. 25, were as follows:

Senior Garrett Warren won the 200 Individual Medley and the 100 Butterfly.

Senior Brandon Powers won the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle and freshman Cole Bukoski won the 500 Freestyle.

Oxford’s A 400 Freestyle Relay of Powers, Warren, Beatty, and Scepka finished first with a time of 3:26.64.

The Wildcat’s undefeated season will be put to the test at the OAA Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) meet which will be held Thursday, February 9 at 6 p.m. at Oxford High School.

This meet will also be the last home dual meet for the Oxford seniors, so there will be a short celebration after the diving event to honor the seniors and their parents.