On Friday night, Ray Luvine (left) and Katie Romano were crowned King and Queen of Oxford High School’s 2017 Winterfest.

Oxford High’s 2017 Winterfest Court consisted of (from left) Garrett Mahoney, Addy Bird, Spencer Petoskey, Satara Fountain, Colin Thompson, Emily Carion, Caden Woodward, Tessa Glass, Ray Luvine, Katie Romano, Tanner Saxon, Grace Johnson, Jack Smalley, Kaitlin Bean, Jacob Donovan, Emily Butkiewicz, Scott Masterson and Elle Erskine.

Photos courtesy of Oxford Community Schools.