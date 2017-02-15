Wildcats’ Winterfest woeful after loss to Royal Oak

Things got a bit colder for the Oxford varsity girls basketball team following its 42-37 loss to Royal Oak during Friday night’s big Winterfest game.

Maddy Morris led Oxford that night with 14 points. Lauren Methner and Monae Evans also contributed with 9 and 8 points, respectively.

But fear not for the Lady Cats bounced back on Feb. 13 and defeated Farmington Harrison 53-49. Morris led Oxford that night with 19 points. Methner contributed 14 points.

The team is 5-11 overall. Next up for the Lady Cats is West Bloomfield High School in a Feb. 16 away game.