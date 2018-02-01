Wine time!

So much wine, so little time. Lake Orion residents (from left) Andre Cornet, Kathy Sutton and Dave Sutton attended the Oxford Women’s Club’s wine tasting on Sunday. Photo by C.J. Carnacchio.

A total of 120 folks attended the Oxford Women’s Club’s 14th annual wine tasting fund-raiser held Sunday afternoon at the historic Buhl Estate in Addison Oaks County Park.

The event netted $2,700 for the club’s scholarship fund, which helps graduating Oxford students further their education.

Last year, the club awarded $9,450 in scholarships to seven students.

Zetouna Liquor, Fine Wines and Cigars, of Rochester Hills, provided a selection of vino from around the world, as well as craft beers, for people to sample and purchase.

 

