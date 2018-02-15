Women’s Club offering scholarships

The Oxford Women’s Club is pleased to announce their 2018 Scholarship program for graduating Oxford students. Winners will be awarded a minimum of $1,000 each.

Students must be living within the Oxford School District or attending an Oxford area school. Students need only a 2.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale to be eligible.

Scholarships are open to students planning to attend two or four year schools, technical schools, or a program leading to some type of certification. Special education students are encouraged to apply if they are planning to pursue their education after graduation from high school.

The scholarship application form can be obtained at the Oxford High School Counseling Department, at the club’s website (oxfordwomensclub.com), or by contacting Barbara Kriigel at bkriigel@umich.edu or 248-693-8066.

Applications are due to the Oxford High School Counseling Department by Monday, March 19, 2018.

In 2017, the club awarded $1,350 to each of the seven winners, for a total of $9,450. Last year’s winners were: Curtis Bartz, Danielle Kemp, Acacia Kronenberg, Avery McKinley, Katherine Sanchez, Hannah Schonfeld and Victoria Spring.