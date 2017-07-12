Women’s Club to host hoedown July 30

The Oxford Women’s Club (OWC) is planning its annual hoedown fund-raiser, which will benefit the organization’s scholarship program for Oxford area students.

The hoedown will be held Sunday, July 30 at the Oxford Hills Golf Club (300 E Drahner Rd.) from 4-7 p.m.

A buffet dinner, which will include chicken and hamburgers, will be served and a cash bar will be available.

Music and line dancing instructions will be provided by Doug Mazzola.

This event is one of various fundraising events the Women’s Club organizes each year, including a fall fashion show and a wine tasting event, often held in January.

All the money raised goes to scholarships and small grants to worthwhile efforts, such as Oxford/Addison Youth Assistance, the Oxford High School Senior All-Night Party, and Oxford-Orion FISH, a nonprofit organization which makes food donations throughout the Oxford/Lake Orion area.

This year, the Women’s Club awarded seven scholarships to Oxford students, a total of $9,450. Each student received a $1,350 scholarship to pursue higher education through the program.

“The Women’s Club has brought lots of wonderful friendships to my life and these kinds of fundraisers are so much fun,” said Treasurer Nancy Wray. “They may be work to put them together, but the rewards are endless. You get to meet so many wonderful people along the way. It’s all about giving back to the community with the scholarships and in other ways.”

Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased by contacting Cathy at (248) 496-1153. The deadline to purchase tickets is Monday, July 24. Tickets will not be sold at the door on the day of the event.

To learn more about OWC membership and how to join, contact Cathy or Wray at (248) 705-7502.