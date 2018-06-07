Wood Trail gets a big pipe

Workers install a reinforced concrete pipe with an 84-inch diameter as the new culvert that will carry the waters of Paint Creek beneath Wood Trail. Photo by Bill Dunn.
On Monday, workers from the Warren-based Angelo Iafrate Construction Company began installing a reinforced concrete pipe with an 84-inch diameter on Wood Trail.

The new pipe will replace the corrugated metal culvert that failed in late February, leading to the collapse of a section of Wood Trail and the formation of a massive sinkhole.

The new culvert will do the same job as the old one – allow the waters of Paint Creek to flow beneath the subdivision road.

Until the $360,000 project is completed, Wood Trail between Watersmeet Dr. and Chesnut Ct. will remain closed to through-traffic as it has been since the sinkhole was discovered and reported on Feb. 24.

The plan is to reopen Wood Trail by Friday, June 22.

 

CJ Carnacchio

