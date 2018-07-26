Wood Trail nearing completion

On Friday, workers installed concrete curb and gutter along a stretch of Wood Trail in Oxford Township, putting the road one step closer to finally reopening to traffic.

“Weather-permitting, they are planning to pave it some time this week,” said Craig Bryson, spokesman for the Road Commission for Oakland County, on Monday.

If they can get the new asphalt surface installed and striped, Bryson noted, “It’s theoretically possible (the road) could be open by the end of the week.”

“That’s what we’re hoping for,” he said.

Wood Trail, south of W. Drahner Rd., between Watersmeet Dr. and Chesnut Ct. has been closed to through-traffic since a sinkhole was discovered there on Feb. 24.

The sinkhole was created when a corrugated metal pipe used as a culvert beneath Wood Trail failed. As it expanded, it caused a section of the road to collapse.

In early June, workers installed a reinforced concrete pipe with an 84-inch diameter to replace the failed metal culvert.

It will do the same job as the old one – allow the waters of Paint Creek to flow beneath the road.

Angelo Iafrate Construction Company, based in Warren, is handling the $360,000 project.