Young composer wins state competition





Roll over Beethoven and tell Tchaikovsky the news that there’s a new composer in town. His name is Andrew Wassell.

The Oxford High School freshman was one of 19 winners in the 2017 Honors Composition Contest conducted by the Michigan Music Education Association (MMEA).

Open to students in grades K-12, the contest is an opportunity for them to compose and perform original music.

Wassell’s piece, Oboe Concertino in A Major, nicknamed “New England,” was performed Jan. 21 during the annual Michigan Music Conference (MMC) held in Grand Rapids.

“I really love the oboe as an instrument, so I decided to write a piece for it. It has an amazing sound,” Wassell explained. “It has a really nice tone color. It’s almost like a voice. It’s very fine. It just sounds really beautiful.”

Wassell has been composing music for about two years now, but this was the first time one of his works had been performed.

“He’s a very enthusiastic and vigorous musician and composer,” said OHS Director of Orchestras Natalie Frakes, who joined the district in August 2015.

Frakes said Wassell’s concertino was stylistically reminiscent of the prolific 18th-century composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. She described his piece as having a “gorgeous melody” with a second movement that possessed an “ethereal” sound and a final movement that was “celebratory and joyous.”

“He’s clearly a talented composer,” Frakes noted.

Hayden Franke, an OHS junior, was the musician behind the oboe at the MMC. He was accompanied by a quintet of five string players – two violins, a viola, a cello and a bass – from the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Wassell was impressed by Franke’s performance. “I think he did very well,” he said. “He practiced so hard for it. He knocked it out (of the park).”

“He’s the best oboist in the (OHS) band. I can see why,” Wassell noted.

Hard to believe, but Wassell’s experience in music only stretches back to the sixth grade. That’s when be began playing the violin, his instrument of choice.

“It has a very broad, expressive range,” he said. “It’s probably the most important instrument in Western music.”

It was from playing that his passion for the creative freedom of composing evolved.

“There are so many possibilities in music. (It’s) endless, really,” Wassell said. “It’s just a way to express yourself. I know that sounds cheesy, but it is. I just love it so much.”

“I try to write everything” in terms of music, he explained, but “I’m more drawn to classical,” particularly the works of Mozart, Joseph Haydn and Johann Christian Bach.

He appreciates how music serves as a universal language that knows no borders and overcomes all barriers.

“Music is for everybody,” he said.

Following high school, Wassell hopes to continue his education at a music school back east or perhaps, in Europe. He plans to study composition and violin performance.

In the future, Wassell sees himself composing music for films, while performing as part of a professional orchestra. His dream is to play as a member of Germany’s Berlin Philharmonic.

“They’re one of the most prominent (orchestras) in the world,” Wassell said. “They play amazing music.”