ZBA approves cell tower despite opposition

A dimensional variance that could allow for the construction of a cell tower near Kingsbury Day School was granted last week in a 4-1 vote by the Addison Township Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA), despite public opposition which was voiced during a June 8 hearing.

For more information on the concerns expressed during that hearing, visit oxfordleader.com and read “Parents, residents oppose cell tower near Kingsbury School.”

Verizon Wireless is looking to construct a 197-foot-tall collapsible monopole on a site located in the northeast corner of Hosner and Oakwood roads, to provide better cell coverage to the area.

The communications company first needed to obtain a variance from the ZBA for the placement of the proposed tower.

The township zoning ordinance requires the lot size for wireless communications towers to be a minimum of 20 acres, while the proposed tower is located on a lot area of approximately 5.24 acres.

Before issuing his vote of approval, ZBA Member Tony Spina said he had taken several issues which had been mentioned during last month’s public hearing into account before arriving at his final decision.

“Comments that I’ve heard in public hearings, in my mind, break down into (three) basic categories. One is fear of electromagnetic radiation. Number two is fear of danger from the tower falling down and the third is that the tower is ‘ugly’ or that it doesn’t fit into the rural character of Addison Township. As far as the EMF radiation is concerned… (the board) cannot use fear of radiation as a reason to approve or disapprove a variance. That’s federal law,” said Spina.

Spina continued, stating that he felt the tower would not be a significant danger to the community and that there have been no reported instances of a monopole cell tower failing within Michigan.

He also added that– while many had told the ZBA board they felt a cell tower would look “ugly” or that did not think the tower would fit into the township’s rural character– that it was not the board’s place to determine whether or not a proposed cell tower would look attractive.

“The meaning of ‘rural character’ is not very precise,” Spina continued. “Think back to the year 1800. There was no refrigeration or super markets. That was the rural character then. I don’t think that’d be acceptable to people today. There (were) no telecommunications of any kind in 1800. That was the rural character of this township at that time. I think we need to progress.”

ZBA Member Trevor Hayward issued the only dissenting vote. He declined to issue further comment.

Now that a dimensional variance has been obtained, Verizon will need to obtain a special use permit and site plan approval from the township’s planning commission for the proposed tower to come to fruition.