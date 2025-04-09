Fred F. Collier, 82 August 17, 1942 – March 28, 2025

Fred Frank Collier, age 82, of Oscoda, MI, formerly of Oxford, MI passed away on Friday, March 28, 2025 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Tawas City, MI. Fred was born on August 17, 1942 in Pontiac, MI to the late Bert and Theresa (Wolfe) Collier. He graduated from Oxford High School in 1960. He began his career in the gravel industry working at Michaelson’s Corporation, then moved on to American Aggregates and finally, ended his career working for Levy Corporation in Oxford, MI, after 30 years of hard work and dedication. Over the years, Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and playing pool and darts, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his grandchildren and family. Fred was also an active member of the American Legion in both Oscoda and Oxford, MI. He is survived by his loving wife, Jacqueline Collier, whom he married on August 18, 1999; son, Stephen Collier; step-children, Ronald Brink and Ranee Ledezma; brother, David Collier; grandchildren, Ryan and Cody Collier; step-grandchildren, Spencer Paad, Sydney Staggs, Claire Staggs, Malachi Staggs and Eric Ledezma, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Danny Collier and brother, Rick Collier. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. You may offer your condolences online to the family at www.bureshfuneralhomes.com.