Drew Holt’s dedication to local history earns DAR award

DAR John Crawford Chapters recognizes six of its founding members

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. – Oxford resident Drew Holt was presented a Historic Preservation Recognition Award from the John Crawford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) during a special ceremony at Ridgelawn Memorial Cemetery on Saturday.

Holt was recognized for his volunteer work with the Northeast Oakland Historical Society and Museum in downtown Oxford.

“He is a remarkable person, who coordinates his love of history and historic preservation with his ability to work with community groups. His talents are far-reaching, and he generously gives his time and talents to historic preservation in your community,” said Barbara H. Chesney, national vice chair of the Preservation Recognition Award/Historic Preservation Committee in a letter to the John Crawford Chapter approving the award.

C.J. Carnacchio, Oxford Township communications and grants manager, submitted a letter to the John Crawford Chapter supporting Holt’s nomination.

“Mr. Holt is extremely passionate about local history and it shows in everything he does. He doesn’t seek out recognition. He’s not looking for a paycheck. His only goal is to teach people, particularly young people, about the past and share the stories of those who came before us – the men and women who built, guided and shaped the place we call home,” Carnacchio wrote.

In addition to his work with the Northeast Oakland Historical Society and Museum, Holt also portrays local historical figures during special tours of the township cemetery; gives educational and fun presentations at the Oxford Public Library; sets up quarterly displays in the Oxford Township Offices showcase; serves as a tour guide at the museum; and helps maintain the museum and its collection of artifacts, Carnacchio said.

“Without history there is no past. And without a past there is no future. So, may we continue to preserve the past of our ancestors in order to teach our children and their children and their children in the future,” Holt said. “It’s an honor to receive this award and I look forward to continuing to preserve local history. Thank you.”

DAR members also held a Founder’s Grave Dedication, recognizing six of the chapter’s founding members: Cora Webster Francis, Catherine Coryell Reed, Mildred Betteys Dennis, Bernice Taylor Hayes, Anna E. Betteys and Nora Dewey Parker. Daughters of the American Revolution insignias were placed on their headstones and biographical information on each member was read aloud to honor their commitment to the DAR.

The John Crawford Chapter, NSDAR, was organized on Feb. 5, 1918, with 20 charter members, six of whom were direct descendants of John Crawford. The chapter has members from throughout north Oakland and Lapeer counties.