Wildcat Update

Oxford Softball

The Oxford Varsity Softball team lost in their double header at Clarkston High School, May 20.

The Wildcats lost the first game, 5-2. Madilynn Heller went 3-for-4 in hitting with two RBIs. Bella Hurst had one RBI on her one hit. Lilly Strauss pitched for six innings with five hits, two earned runs and four strikeouts.

Oxford lost the second game, 5-2. Stella Montney had one RBI off her one hit. In hitting Makayla Ganz went 3-for-4 and had a double, Ella Nichols went 2-for-3 and Lillie Zellen went 2-for-4. Strauss pitched seven innings with six hits, five earned runs and two strikeouts.

The Wildcats (7-21-1) opened the week on Tuesday against Stoney Creek. They host a double header against North Farmington on Wednesday beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Oxford plays the Clarkston in the MHSAA Division 1 Softball District 31 Semifinal at home on Saturday. They play at 12 p.m. The winner moves on to play in the district final at 2 p.m.

Oxford Boys Lacrosse

The Oxford Boys Varsity Lacrosse team finished the season in a 5-2 loss to Hartland in the MHSAA Division 1 Region 3 Semifinal at Clarkston High School, May 20.

The Wildcats scored their first goal with 3:42 left in the third quarter from junior Payton Scott, unassisted. The second goal was made by junior Caden Rhoades with 1:58 left in the game with an assist from senior Hunter Wittebort.

Oxford (13-6) won the first round of regional play over Bay City Central, 17-0, May 16.

-Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price