2020: The Year in Review

Compiled by Teddy Rydquist

January 1

Sheriff’s Office adopts a local veteran

Based on a wish list the family provided, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office donated money and gifts to a 15-year United State Marine Corps veteran, Daniel, and his family at the Oxford Township Substation on December 20, 2019.

Deployed twice to Afghanistan (2011 & 2012) and Iraq (2003 & 2004) and once to Burma (2008), the gifts the family received ranged from clothing to household essentials to monetary items, such as gift cards.

“We always try to be the family that helps other families,” Daniel said.

“We always try to have a couple of extra people at our table, especially around the holidays. We try to have (someone) that doesn’t have anywhere to go.

“We are just so blessed, being so fortunate with a good community around here.”

Oxford Middle School

raises over $7,800 for cancer research

Holding a “Penny Wars” fundraiser from December 9-13, 2019, Oxford Middle School raised $7,831.14 for the American Cancer Society.

During the 2018-19 school year, Oxford Middle School lost one of their own, Brayden Andrews, to liver cancer.

“We are so proud of those kids for making a difference in so many lives, including ours,” Andrews’ mother, Lisa, said.

“Brayden would be so proud of them, also. ‘Keep on Keeping on’ is what he would say, and that’s what these kids are doing.”

Dating to 2015, Oxford Middle School has raised over $36,000 for several charities, including the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Make-A-Wish America, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and the Wounded Warrior Project.

January 8

New voting location for some Oxford residents

Impacting almost 5,000 local registered voters, Precincts 2 and 7, which had been previously been housed at Oxford Elementary School, announced new locations beginning with the March 10 Presidential Primary.

Precinct 2 shifted to the Oxford Village Community Room, located at 22 W. Burdick Street, while Precinct 7 made the move to 530 Pontiac Road, home of the Oxford Public Library.

“We did submit a request to (Township Clerk) Curtis Wright, asking for Oxford Elementary to be removed for the March Presidential Primary,” Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne said. “We did not have this event on our initial calendar, and, because of security and safety concerns, we do not hold school when election days are held at the building.”

Oxford students sing at Walt Disney World

Choir Director Christopher Card and 47 Oxford High School students made the trip to Orlando, Florida to perform 14 songs in two Candlelight Processionals at the Epcot Center on December 18.

Chicago, Illinois native Pat Sajak, best known for hosting Wheel of Fortune since 1981, served as the celebrity narrator for the Wildcats’ performances.

Christmas trees recycled at Seymour Lake Park

Ground into mulch used as needed throughout area parks, Oxford Township Parks and Recreation, stationed at 2795 Seymour Lake Road, accepted donated Christmas trees at their parking lot.

The Parks and Recreation Department spreads the remnants around tree bases, which makes them easier to mow around and deters weed growth.

Running this program for over 15 years, Park Superintendent Jeff Kinasz estimated they received 100-to-150 trees in 2018-19, which produced roughly five yards of mulch.

January 15

Supervisor won’t seek another term

Concluding a 21-year run as Oxford Township Supervisor, William “Bill” Dunn announced he will not seek reelection in the November Election.

Appointed on June 23, 1999, Dunn assumed office at a whirlwind time, as he was the sixth person to hold the position in the last 10 years.

“This is the right move at the right time for my wife, Betty, and myself,” he said.

“I feel I still have something to offer and will continue to help serve this great area.”

Dunn confirmed his intent to run for one of the trustee seats and endorsed Trustee Jack Curtis, an eight-year veteran, to succeed him.

Carnacchio named ‘Advocate of the Needy’

For his coverage of the Oxford-Orion FISH Food Pantry during his time at The Oxford Leader, C.J. Carnacchio was named an “Advocate of the Needy” by the organization’s board on January 9.

He received a certificate, which was presented by FISH President Laurene Baldwin.

“There are many other people who have won this award who are much more deserving over the years,” Carnacchio humbly said, while shedding a tear. “All I ever did was write some stories, take some photos. You guys do the real work. You guys collect the food. You guys feed the people in this community who need it. I’m honored by this.”

Assuming his current post as the Communications and Grants Manager for Oxford Township in November 2019, this was the second time Carnacchio had received the honor, previously being recognized in 2007.

January 22

Patriotism waves in Addison Township

An Addison Township resident for more than 30 years and mother of a fallen United States Marine Corps Corporal, Keith, Rosalie Denton showcased her pride for our country by donating a sliding door-sized American Flag to the township hall, located at 1440 Rochester Road, shortly before Christmas.

Taking about two weeks to complete the project, Denton had an admirable source of inspiration for the creation.

“The reason for the flag is because I’m proud to be living in the United States,” she said. “Especially at this time in our country’s history, I mean, the flag is our symbol and we’re really proud of that. When you see what all these servicepeople do and what they give up, it’s hard to deny that.”

Line tapped as Wildcats’

new football coach

Announcing his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) after seven seasons in a January 15 Instagram post, 2008 Oxford High School graduate Zach Line agreed to succeed Bud Rowley as the Wildcats’ new head football coach two days later.

“I didn’t go into the league with a predetermined number of years I wanted to play,” he shared. “I always told my wife (McKenzie) we would talk about it and know when the time is right. When Coach Rowley stepped down and this opportunity became available, we knew it was a sign the timing was right.”

Moving on to the next phase of his career in November 2019, Rowley piloted Oxford for 42 seasons (1976-79, 1982-2019), posting a 264-152-1 record, tying him with former Sand Creek Aggies head coach Ernie Ayers for 20th on the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) all-time wins list.

Leonard veteran wins a $15,000 new roof

Eugene “Geno” Mallia, Sr., a Korean War veteran, was awarded a new roof for his downtown Leonard home through a contest for a servicemember in need of said repairs by Sure Guard Roofing & Maintenance Co.

Born in Detroit and drafted into the Army as a medic in 1952, the military experience has been a way of life for Mallia’s family.

“My wife had three brothers, and they were all in Word War II,” he shared.

“I was in Korea, my son was in Vietnam, and my grandson was in Afghanistan.”

Mallia and his wife, Marlene, were married on March 19, 1955, meaning 2020 marked their 65th anniversary. Outside of a three-month stint in Detroit, they have lived in Leonard for the entirety of these six-and-a-half decades.

With Mallia estimating their home being built in 1901, it had been approximately 30 years since they last had the roof redone.

“I’m just glad we’re able to help,” Sure Guard Vice President Dillon Saferian said.

January 29

Local to run for county office

Longtime Addison Township resident and successful Republican businessman Joe Kent announced his plans to run for Oakland County Treasurer earlier in January.

Losing the 46th District State Representative race to John Reilly by only 15 votes in 2016, he was encouraged by people familiar with him to run when the incumbent, Andy Meisner, a Democrat from Huntington Woods, stated he would vacate the seat to pursue the County Executive role.

Carpenter commits to Northwood

2020 Oxford High School graduate Drew Carpenter announced he will be continuing his academic and football careers at Northwood University in Midland on January 21.

Starring on both sides of the football for then-head coach Bud Rowley’s Wildcats from 2017-19, he shared Northwood has him listed as an “athlete,” suggesting he will continue to play multiple positions at the next level.

7th grade essayist advances to nationals

Representing North Oakland County Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 334, Ruby Howe, a seventh-grade student at Kingsbury Country Day School on Hosner Road, won the Patriot’s Pen Essay Award for her 300-to-400-word piece on “What Makes America Great” at the organization’s Mid-Winter Conference in Kalamazoo.

Howe will now represent Michigan at the National VFW Contest in March, winning an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she, along with the other state winners, will meet President Donald Trump.

February 5

Oxford to look into cityhood

Even though Oxford has no intentions of making the move, Village President Joe Frost, after attending a workshop on transitioning to a city, wanted to explore the process to discover the pros and cons.

“I want to make this very clear: We are not becoming a city,” Frost said. “But I would like to begin to explore what that may look like. Our community is growing. It’s bursting at the seams. 40,000 vehicles pass our intersection every day. We’re not the village of 1920.”

The Village of Oxford checks in between with 3,500 residents.

A little help for Oxford

man with spinal injury

On May 1, 2015, Brandon O’Neill had friends over to play cards and watch the second and third rounds of the National Football League Draft. When he awoke the next morning, he was on the floor and unable to move.

How this happened remains a mystery. O’Neill, now 38 years old, has no memory of the event and no witnesses, even his then-roommate, have come forward. His surgeon said it could not have simply been a fall, the medical evaluation suggested an assault from behind.

At a Super Bowl LII watch party, O’Neill met Josh McFarland, owner of Lumber MAC on Metamora Road, who was moved by his story.

Searching for folks willing to donate their money, supplies, or time to help the O’Neill family renovate their home, making it larger and more suitable for a handicapped individual, McFarland started a GoFundMe, which, since December 29, has raised $11,120 from 78 donors. The goal is to reach $60,000.

February 12

Lifetime Wildcat coach and teacher remembered

After a valiant battle with cancer, Gayle Tucker passed on February 3 at the age of 63. Graduating from Oxford High School in 1974, she spent 40 years teaching physical education and coaching volleyball at the middle school-level, retiring in June 2019.

“Gayle Tucker is the type of teacher you’d want on your staff over and over again,” Oxford Middle School Principal Dacia Beazley said.

Tucker is survived by her husband, Gary; son, Chase; future daughter-in-law, Cassandra; and two sisters, Nita and Patti.

Second consecutive

league title for cheer squad

Completing the season sweep of the three divisional meets, Oxford’s competitive cheer program captured their second consecutive Oakland Activities Association (OAA) White Division title on February 8 at the Ian Smith Gymnasium.

The same day, coach Alanna Weber, who is in the second year of her second stint, took home OAA White Coach of the Year honors.

February 19

Brave souls take the Polar Plunge in Shadow Lake

Utilizing a superhero theme, members of the Rochester-North Oakland Elks Lodge #2225 made their annual jump into Shadow Lake on February 15.

Scouts deliver packages

of love to area seniors

Cub Scout Pack 108, Den 6, consisting of nine second grade boys, most of whom attend Clear Lake Elementary, delivered Valentine’s Day cards to residents of Independence Village, a senior living facility at 701 Market Street.

Making and decorating the cards themselves, the pack is led by Christina Secord and meets bimonthly.

February 26

Oxford Public Library

celebrates 95 years

Established as the Christian Slayton Public Library in 1925, Oxford Public Library Director Bryan Cloutier held a fireside chat on February 10 to recap the nearly century-long run of one of our community’s greatest gems to an audience of approximately 25 residents.

Occupying four different locations throughout its history, the library has only had five head librarians in the past 95 years, an average tenure of almost two decades.

“That says a lot about this institution and about this community and the people who live here,” Cloutier said. “To only have five head librarians is quite a remarkable accomplishment.”

Margaret Duff Mathieson, the first head librarian, held the role from 1925-42 and was followed by Lillian Crawford, who had the longest run, from 1942-76.

Renwick Garypie succeeded Crawford, serving from 1976-84, with Judy Doublestein handling the duties until 2007, when Cloutier stepped in.

Kyle Rowley takes over

Armada football program

Following a six-year stint as the head coach of the Hazel Park Vikings, Kyle Rowley, a 2004 Oxford High School graduate, and son of local legend Bud Rowley, agreed to become the Armada Tigers’ new head man.

One of his first staff moves with the Tigers was to hire his father, who stepped down as Oxford’s head coach in November 2019, as the program’s offensive and defensive line coach.

March 4

Leonard vies for HGTV makeover

The Village of Leonard applied for Home & Garden Television’s (HGTV) new show, Home Town Takeover, starring husband and wife Ben and Erin Napier, who spun the idea off from their Laurel, Mississippi-based series, Home Town.

Set to premiere a six-episode set in 2021, Home Town Takeover will feature the couple restoring and revitalizing an entire town, rather than simply focusing on one home.

Phyllis Roe, a former member of Leonard’s Planning Commission and head of the annual Strawberry Festival, came to Village President Mike McDonald with the idea to apply after a friend sent her some background information.

“The village desperately needs help,” McDonald said. “We don’t have the money or expertise to fix what we have, keep it looking the way it really should look.”

A nationwide contest, the village’s competition includes towns of all different varieties, with the only stipulation being the population must be under 40,000. Standing at approximately 400 residents, Leonard easily meets this criterion.

Cagers top Lake Orion

in regular season finale

Snapping a nine-game losing streak, the Oxford girls’ basketball team topped the rival Lake Orion Dragons, 53-50, in their regular season finale on February 27, which doubled as Senior Night at the Ian Smith Gymnasium.

Junior Emma Morris led the charge for the Wildcats with 21 points, while senior Gabby Dinges chipped in 12.

March 11

Goodrich Theaters files for bankruptcy

Goodrich Quality Theaters, Inc., the parent company of Oxford 7, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 25. The Grand Rapids-based chain, which boasts over 30 theaters in five states, is owned by 79-year-old Bob Goodrich. His father, William, founded the company in 1930.

In their filing, the company reported assets of $50-100 million and liabilities of $10-50 million.

Cooke named Elite Under 40

The newest member of the Oxford Village Council, 35-year-old Kelsey Cooke, was named one of Oakland County Executive Elite’s 40 Under 40. Produced annually, the list highlights 40 young professionals under the age of 40 who live or work in Oakland County.

Nominated by their coworkers, the selection process began with 250 options, which was narrowed down to 60 by a group of past winners.

Cooke joined the Village Council on Feb. 18, appointed to the seat vacated by Kate Logan. Prior to this role, she served on the Village’s Planning Commission and is affiliated with the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner.

March 18

Oxford braces for COVID-19 – what we know so far

One of the first two cases in Michigan, the first coronavirus (COVID-19) case was confirmed in Oakland County on March 10.

By March 15, these numbers were up to 14 cases in the county and 53 in the state.

The same day Oakland County reported their first positive, Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency, with County Executive David Coulter following suit three days later.

Under guidance from the Atlanta, Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Oxford Community Schools suspended their attendance incentive programs, including awards for perfect showing at the elementary and middle school levels, on March 4.

The district held their last day of school on Friday March 13, before Whitmer announced a statewide closure on March 16, which will last until at least April 6.

“Students and staff need to take this opportunity to bring home their books and items necessary to continue schoolwork from home, along with any musical instruments and personal items,” Superintendent Tim Throne wrote. “This will be the only opportunity for the next three weeks for students to have access to their classrooms and lockers.”

Local results from last week’s Primary Election

Voters across the state went to their polling precincts for the Presidential Primary on March 10.

A closed primary, voters had the option of choosing either a Democratic, Republican, or proposal-only ballot.

Statewide, Joe Biden won the Democratic Primary, collecting 838,564 votes, with Bernie Sanders totaling 576,916.

As expected, sitting President Donald Trump won the Republican Primary, recording 639,144 votes.

In Oakland County, Biden won on the Democratic side with 145,408 votes, while Sanders checked in at 86,666. On the Republican side, Trump registered 84,824.

Breaking these numbers down across Addison Township’s three precincts, 847 Democratic voters turned out, with Biden receiving 400 votes and Sanders 296.

985 Republican voters took time out of their day, with Trump receiving votes from 933 of them.

As for Oxford’s seven precincts, 33.07 percent (5,516-of-16,678) of registered voters participated. Biden tallied 1,489 of the 2,952 Democratic votes, while Sanders finished with 1,032.

2,354 Republicans voted, with nearly 95 percent (2,230) checking the box for Trump.

April 1

Oxford kicks off mask drive

Encouraging residents to donate masks to help curb the potential spread of COVID-19, Village President Joe Frost established a drop-off bin at the Oxford Police Department at 22 West Burdick Street.

“Oxford, let’s stay strong and support our nurses and doctors in their tome of need and let’s make some masks,” Frost said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Connie Turland, a resident of Oxford Township, took this message to heart, donating 32 masks to law enforcement, 20 to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Substation and 12 to the Oxford Police Department.

Free Food for Kids program suspended

Continuing to feed the youth for two weeks after the school closure, the Free Food for Kids program has been suspended.

“I must give a tremendous shout-out and thank you to our Nutrition Services staff, who stepped up over the past two weeks working endless hours and putting forth a great effort to feed children in need,” Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne’s March 26 statement began.

“However, for the health and safety of our staff, we have made the difficult decision to suspend the program and are ceasing any future distributions at this time.”

May 13

M-24 construction enters first phase

Beginning their work on April 23, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) moved forward with the first phase of their Lapeer Road (M-24) construction project, removing the pavement from the east half of the Drahner Road intersection.

Both north and southbound vehicles can still proceed through the intersection, but traffic is down to one lane in each direction.

Oxford’s RoboCats making visible difference

Teaming with Romeo High School’s “Byting Bulldogs,” Oxford High School’s robotics team, known as the “RoboCats,” used their three-dimensional (3D) printing skills to help produce headbands to support safety shields for medical workers and first responders.

By the time of this article’s publication, the two schools had produced more than 4,000 headbands.

Due to COVID-19, the RoboCats were not able to participate in any sponsored competitions during the 2019-20 school year.

“This group of students put a tremendous amount of time and effort into their preparation, so, it was unfortunate they did not get the opportunity to compete at all during the school year,” faculty coordinator and club sponsor Craig Trombly said.

“But they found a way to take that energy and spirit and try to put it into doing good for the community and filling a need.”

May 20

Flags placed at veteran gravesites

ahead of Memorial Day

Continuing a proud tradition, Sherry Beams, a committee member of the Lakeville Cemetery Auxiliary, posted 186 American Flags at veteran gravesites in observation of Memorial Day, which will remain displayed until the Fourth of July.

Chartered in 1919, American Legion Walter Fraser Post 108 in Oxford, located at 130 E. Drahner Road, within walking distance of Lapeer Road, will place nearly 1,000 total flags at six local cemeteries, including Ridgelawn Memorial, on May 23.

OHS commencement postponed until June 30

More than a month later than its original May 21 date, the Oxford High School graduation ceremony has been postponed until 12 p.m. (noon) on June 30 at DTE Energy Music Theatre in Clarkston.

“That’s the date, rain or shine, 40 degrees or 90 degrees, it’s June 30,” Superintendent Tim Throne said.

“We heard loud and clear from our students, as well as the families, they really don’t want a virtual ceremony. Even if it’s more intimate, more closed, they wanted to physically have a ceremony and not have one virtually, so, that is what we are going to try to pull off.”

May 27

Oak seedlings planted in Oxford for bicentennial

In celebration of their 200th anniversary, Oakland County gifted 20,000 oak seedlings to some of its communities, including Oxford.

Oakland was organized on March 28, 1820, nearly 17 years before Michigan was admitted to statehood.

The Village of Oxford received 75 seedlings, with some planted in Scripter Park, others in Centennial Park, a few on the Polly Ann Trail, and the rest distributed to residents.

Mike Spisz, Oakland County’s Republican Commission, helped plant some of these seedlings, along with his daughters, Madison, and Mya.

“I think it’s a great program to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary,” Spisz said. “I’m glad to see Oxford Township participate.”

Oxford Police fundraiser a success

With the Polly Ann Trail’s funding decreased by COVID-19, Trail Manager Linda Moran and Village of Oxford Police Chief Mike Solwold brainstormed the idea to hold a bottle drive to generate some additional money.

Receiving an outpouring of donations from the community, the idea ended up netting the trail $26,193.80.

“The generosity of folks has been overwhelming,” Moran said. “I was totally gobsmacked by the enthusiasm behind it, really makes you happy to be part of the community. We raised enough to repair the culvert and we also have a root problem under the cement behind the Frosty Boy. Those are two pretty big projects we’ll be able to tackle.”

June 3

Oxford extends pot business ban

During a special telemeeting on May 26, the Village of Oxford Council voted to extend the ban on recreational marijuana businesses through December 31.

The existing prohibition on these establishments was set to expire on June 30.

A divisive issue among residents, Councilwoman Kelsey Cooke commented on the matter.

“We have to be really careful not to miss the sunset date, especially if we’re going to extend that date again. If we are even one day late and we get an application for a recreational business in Oxford, then there’s going to be no local regulations and we can’t go back.”

County distributes

re-open kits to businesses

Helping their local businesses return to generating revenue, the Oxford Downtown Development Authority distributed approximately 200 “COVID-19 Safety Toolkits,” which included facemasks, gloves, no-touch thermometers, and sanitizer.

Oakland County delivered a total of 10,000 of these kits throughout 50 locations.

“The kits serve two purposes,” Oakland County Executive David Coulter said. “We want to give our small businesses essential materials that have been difficult to acquire and are necessary when the OK comes for businesses to re-open safely. At the same time, we want customers to feel confident our businesses are doing all they can to keep their customers and their employees safe. This is a priority for everyone.”

June 10

Addison, Oxford Township

offices near re-opening

Closed to the public since mid-March because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Addison Township plans to re-open their offices on Monday, June 15.

“We’re going to have it set up where residents can call us when they get here, when they’re in the parking lot,” Supervisor Bruce Pearson said of Addison Township’s protocols. “Then, we’ll come let them in, one at a time, and we encourage them to wear masks when they enter the building.”

Oxford Township’s approach was similar, voting on potentially re-opening at 8 a.m. on Thursday, June 11 during their June 10 Board of Trustees Meeting.

MHSAA releases

guidelines for fall sports

With Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “Safer-at-Home” Executive Order lifted on June 1, the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) took a big step toward allowing their member institutions to proceed with fall sports.

Schools could begin preparation for fall athletic activities the day after the originally scheduled final day of the 2019-20 academic year. June 5 was the final school day for Oxford High School, meaning the green light activated on June 6.

Residents wanted Oxford Planning Commission meeting in-person

At a “telemeeting” on June 1, the Oxford Village Planning Commission denied a request to rezone a triangular parcel of land on the southern border of the village from single-family residential (R1) to multiple-family residential (RM).

Totaling 3.86 acres, the parcel is an undeveloped field behind single-family dwellings along Minnetonka Drive, and Mechanic and Lincoln Streets, with direct access to South Washington (M-24).

Many residents requested the meeting be postponed until it could be conducted in-person, allowing those impacted by the decision to attend and state their case.

“It would be difficult to effectively view any presentations via phone or video conference that are pertinent to this issue,” Lincoln Street residents Gilbert and Shannon Strong said in an e-mail to the Village of Oxford.

June 17

Schools distributed 100,000 meals

A steady source of breakfast and lunch for many children five days per week, the Oxford Community Schools Nutrition Services Department made the decision to continue offering meals for their students, many of whom qualify for the free or reduced-price program, when the coronavirus (COVID-19) caused the school closure in March.

On Wednesday, June 3, the department, headed by Nutrition Services Director Karen Bissett, crossed the 100,000-meal milestone.

Barron Industries proves

itself ‘essential,’ grows in Oxford

Located at 215 Plexus Drive, Barron Industries has been a fixture of the northern edge of Oxford for nearly four decades.

The latest in a long line of accomplishments, the company added welding to their list of National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP)-certified services on June 9.

“We’ve been up here (in Oxford) for 36 years now, manufacturing castings for a lot of different industries,” President and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Barron explained.

“It was largely automotive at first but transferred more toward defense starting in the mid-1990s. Over the last five years, we’ve been transitioning into more aerospace work, commercial and defense aerospace, parts that fly, because it was a growing market with a lot of projected business in the next twenty years.”

Today, Barron Industries employs 85 people, with most of the employees residing in Oxford or Lapeer.

June 24

Oxford High School to graduate 463

Moving forward with an in-person graduation ceremony, Oxford High School announced their plans for the Class of 2020, which featured 463 graduates, to have their commencement on Tuesday, June 30.

Notably, the venue was changed from the usual DTE Energy Music Theatre, located at 33 Bob Seger Drive in the Village of Clarkston, to Wildcat Stadium.

Limiting attendance to two guests per graduate, the ceremony was divided into four “sessions,” each consisting of no more than 130 graduates.

Oxford Police fundraiser

nets over $26,000 for Polly Ann Trail

Holding a bottle drive fundraiser at the Village of Oxford Police Department garage that wrapped up on May 26, the day after Memorial Day, residents helped raise a total of $26,193.80 for the Polly Ann Trail.

Initially hoping to raise “a few hundred dollars,” the idea for this fundraiser was born from a conversation between Trail Manager Linda Moran and Police Chief Mike Solwold.

Moran and the rest of the Polly Ann Trail Management Council (PATMC) used most of these funds to repair a broken culvert on the Orion Township portion of the trail and address some uneven pavement, caused by tree roots, behind Frosty Boy.

Golf has been a family affair for Hubbard

Beth Hubbard, a 2005 Oxford High School graduate, was named head coach of the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Titans women’s golf program on June 11.

Joining the University faculty in 2016 as an assistant professor in the radio-television-film department, Hubbard has been involved with the golf program as a “Team Fellow” since 2017, helping student-athletes juggle their academic responsibilities with the time commitment participating in a collegiate sport requires.

Her promotion to head coach came just eight months after her father, Robert (Bob), the man who inspired her passion for the game, passed at the age of 71.

“Even though he won’t physically be there, I know he’ll still be there with me at every tournament I coach this year,” Hubbard said of her father.

“I’ve had a lot of great coaches throughout my life to help prepare me for this role, but none greater than my dad.”

The fifth head coach in program history, Hubbard’s Titans, compete in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC), which, as the name implies, is made up of eight member schools throughout the state.

— January – June, 2020 compiled by Teddy Rydquist