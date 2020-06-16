2020 Water Quality Report for Village of Oxford

This report covers the drinking water quality for the Village of Oxford and the 2019 calendar year. This information is a snapshot of the quality of the water that we provided to you in 2019. Included are details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state standards.

Your water comes from 3 groundwater wells, 2 of which are over 113 ft deep. In 2007 a new well that was put into service is 108 ft deep.

The State performed an assessment of our source water to determine the susceptibility or the relative potential of contamination. The susceptibility rating is on a seven-tiered scale from “very-low” to “very-high” based on geologic sensitivity, well construction, water chemistry and contamination sources. The susceptibility of our source is “High.” due to geologic sensitivity (sand and gravel)

There are no significant sources of contamination in our water supply. We are making efforts to protect our sources with a “Wellhead Protection Program.” Our program was the first EPA approved program in the State of Michigan and approved by the Oxford Village Council in 2005.

Contaminants and their presence in water: Drinking Water, including bottled water, may reasonably be expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. The presence of contaminants does not necessarily indicate that water poses a health risk. More information about contaminants and potential health effects can be obtained by calling the EPA’s Safe

Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, EPA prescribes regulations that limit the amount of certain contaminants in water provided by public water systems. Food and Drug Administration regulations establish limits for contaminants in bottled water which provide the same protection for public health.

Vulnerability of sub-populations: Some people may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking water than the general population. Immuno-compromised persons such as persons with cancer undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS or other immune systems disorders, some elderly, and infants can be particularly at risk from infections. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. EPA/CDC guidelines on appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline (800-426-4791).