2025 Seymour Celebration schedule and tickets available

Organizers of Oxford Township’s Parks and Recreation Seymour Celebration recently released ticket and schedule info for this year’s event.

The celebration, featuring rides, food, games and more will take place from June 5-8.

The “Cruisin’ Down Seymour Classic Car and Vintage Bike Show” will take place on June 5 from 4-8 p.m. while the carnival opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 10 p.m.

June 6, the carnival will open from 1-11 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. Live music will also play from 7-11 p.m.

On June 7, the farmers market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The carnival, fireworks and live music will take place at the same times as on June 6.

The celebration will end on June 8 with the carnival opening at 1 p.m. that day.

Unlimited ride wristbands are $35, $30 when ordered online, and individual tickets are $1.50. A sheet of 50 tickets can be purchased for $60. Cash for tickets will be accepted on side, according to the township’s park and recreation website.

Events and the schedule are subject to change. For tickets and more information visit the township’s parks and recreation Facebook page or visit oxparkrec.org, click “programs,” then “Seymour Celebration.” – J.G.