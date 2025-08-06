‘42 For 42 Run’ to raise funds for 42 Strong

Uniting a community for mentorship

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

jnewell@mihomepaper.com

OXFORD TWP. – 42 Strong – The Tate Myre Foundation will host a “42 For 42 Run” fundraiser from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday beginning and ending in the McLaren Oxford parking lot.

And while the goal is to raise funds and awareness for the foundation’s mentor/mentee program, organizers also hope the event “unites a community for mentorship.”

“On Aug. 10 two of our team leaders are going to run 42 miles in one day to raise awareness for 42 Strong. One has run the Boston Marathon twice and the other is an ultramarathoner. Additionally, there are some team leaders that will be biking with them,” said Joel McCormick, Treasurer & Operations Director of 42 Strong.

Leigh Ann Knaus and Jaclyn Eldridge will each run 42 miles, while Don Reid will bicycle the 42-mile distance. They will be traveling on a variety of loops through Oxford, beginning and ending at McLaren Oxford Parking Lot on Lapeer Road.

“We wanted something that wasn’t just symbolic,” said Eldridge, one of the event’s organizers. “We wanted sweat equity—for every stride to reflect what it means to stand beside our youth with intention.”

“This isn’t about miles,” said Reid. “It’s about momentum. It’s about showing up.”

“42 Strong, a mentorship initiative founded in memory of Tate Myre, has quietly transformed lives in Oxford and beyond. Rooted in the values of Trust, Love, and Build, it matches mentors and mentees in purposeful relationships that empower, uplift, and enrich,” McCormick said. “What makes the event powerful isn’t just the mileage—it’s the message: that change happens through action, and hope is built collaboratively.”

Members of the community are encouraged to go out and run, walk, bike or ride their scooters during the event, whether for a miles long commitment or even for a short distance.

All proceeds go directly to the 42 Strong Mentor/Mentee Activity Fund.

For more information, or to donate, see page 7 or visit 42strongtate.org.