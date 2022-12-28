4th graders travel to Lansing

On December 9, Leonard Elementary 4th graders had a blast learning about government while touring Michigan’s capitol in Lansing. According to Leonard Elementary teacher Jennifer Coggins, some students even had a glimpse of Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “They had a fabulous tour guide who reviewed the three branches of government with the students, explained what happens in all of the rooms in the capitol, and explained the history of our capitol,” she said. Students also explored the Michigan museum where they learned about Michigan’s history. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Coggins.