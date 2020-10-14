5-1 Diner serves construction workers lunch

With the pavement now torn up, M-24 construction has arrived directly in front of 5-1 Diner at 51 S. Washington St., downtown.

The folks at the diner decided to say thanks by serving up complimentary hot dogs for construction and sewer crews last Thursday, Oct. 8. They served 40 workers from Dan’s Excavating and five from the Oxford Department of Public Works.

“It’s nice,” said Jeremy Sexton, a construction worker. “A lot of people are usually angry. You’re doing work and nobody’s really happy that you’re wrecking the fluidity or whatever of the neighborhood. So to have somebody cook up a meal for you is kinda cool.”

— James Hanlon