Bernice A. Rigby, 85

Former Oxford school teacher Bernice A. Rigby died on November 14, 2019. She was 85 years old.

Bernice, of Sterling Heights and formerly of Lake Orion, was the beloved wife of the late Miles; loving mother of Diana (Jerry) Maroudis, Dennis (Laura) Rigby and the late David (Tina) Rigby; dear grandmother of Jason (Jeanine), Chris, Joshua, Justin, Sarah and Michael; great-grandmother of Gavin; sister of Grace Cole; sister-in-law of Berenice (the late Ray) Sherman; also survived by her nieces and nephews.

Bernice received two master degrees from Michigan State University. She was an elementary school teacher for Oxford Schools for 28 years.

Funeral Service Saturday November 23, 2019 – 7 p.m. at Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Rd., Orion. The family will receive friends Saturday 3 p.m. until time of service. Inurnment VanHoosen Jones Stoney Creek Cemetery. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.