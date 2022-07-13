One. Two, three . . . eat your ice cream! It wasn’t hard to convince these youngsters to enjoy more of their tasty and cold treats last Friday afternoon. With the temperature in the 80s and humid ice cream at Frosty Boy on W. Burdick Street is a place locals go to cool down. Pictured from the back are Henrik Wrubel, 7 and his brother Thomas, 5, who are visiting family from Minnesota and locals Richard Kaupp, 6 and sister Kami, 8. According to mom Jennie Kaupp earlier in the day the kids enjoyed swimming in Stony Lake. Photo by D. Rush.