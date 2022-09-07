It’s fun to win!

Meet the champions, Oxford High School’s varsity girls golfing team and coach. From the left, Olivia Clark, Gabi Wait, Ellie Gieselman, Katie Pill, Coach Gretchen Gabler and Keira Billis. Oxford won the Oakland County D2 girls golf championship Aug. 31 at the Links at Crystal Lake in Pontiac. The Wildcats shot a 329 to finish first, ahead of runner-up St. Catherine (344) and third-place South Lyon East (358). According to Coach Gabler, Junior Billis was tournament medalist (tie) with a 76. It is her personal best high school tournament score. Freshman Pill carded an 81 and was tied for 4th overall, it was also her personal best. Senior Captain Clark scored her personal best 18 hole with an 89; Junior Captain Gieselman finished with a personal best 83 and tied for 7th overall. Photo courtesy of Coach Gabler.