Oxford finishes first in cheer competition

Oxford Varsity Competitive Cheer finished in first place in the OAA White after their meet at Troy High School on Saturday.

While there they also broke the school record for round one with 232.8 points. They finished round two with 210.4 points and round three with 286.6 points, for a total of 729.44 points for second place for the Saturday meet.

Oxford Varsity Competitive Cheer dominated at the OAA White League meet at Clarkston High School, Jan. 24.

The Wildcats finished in first place with a total of 708.12 points, scoring 222.6 points in the first round; 203.92 in second round; and 281.6 in third round.

Clarkston finished in second place with 702.8 points; Avondale, third, 689.02; Troy, fourth, 687.54; and Royal Oak, fifth, 669.6.

Oxford JV Competitive Cheer finished in third place at the league meet with a total of 497.04 points. Clarkston finished in first place with 593.04 points; Avondale, second, 520.36; and Royal Oak, fourth, 453.54.

The teams finished off the week at the Blackhawk Invite at Brandon High School, Jan. 28. Varsity finished in second place in the Division 1 competition with 693.06 points. The JV team finished in third place in the JV competition with 533.66 points.

The varsity team starts the post-season in the MHSAA Division 1 District 6 competition at Lake Orion High School on Saturday, Feb. 18, 11 a.m. Teams competing with the Wildcats include Clarkston, Davison, Flushing, Grand Blanc, Lake Orion, Lapeer, Midland Dow, New Baltimore Anchor Bay, Romeo, Saginaw Heritage and Walled Lake Northern. — Wendi Reardon-Price