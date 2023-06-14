Hit and run on W. Drahner

12-year-old girl videoed at all

By Don Rush

A 32-year-old Detroit woman was given multiple citations after a hit and run accident on W. Drahner Road, last Friday morning.

Oakland County Sheriff officials said the woman was driving a white delivery van eastbound on Drahner by Newman Road. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 11:39 a.m. for the hit and run.

“Our contractor was working on the simple repaving project on Drahner. On Friday, just before noon, they were temporarily diverting traffic off the road, I believe so the pavement could cool,” said Craig Bryson, Senior Communications Manager for the Road Commission for Oakland County. “The driver in question approached the contractor’s flagger and was refusing to take the detour and was arguing with the flagger. The driver became increasingly agitated and kept inching closer and closer to the flagger. Finally, she accelerated, hitting the flagger, knocking him down, and sped off.

“Fortunately, there was a woman and her 12-year-old daughter in the car nearby. The daughter had the presence of mind to begin video taking the situation when she noted the driver becoming agitated. She caught the incident on video including the vehicle’s license plate. Additionally, the mom jumped out of her car, grabbed the flagger’s stop paddle and helped continue to divert traffic so the worker could get up and get out of the way.”

The photo and video evidence was given to sheriff detectives who found the woman and cited her for the hit and run, failure to render aid after the accident and disobeying a traffic control device.

Bryson said on Monday morning, the worker had some pain but seemed to be “Okay. He was sent home.”