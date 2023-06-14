A Lion ‘thank you’

Dear Editor,

Thank you for publicizing the Oxford Lions Club’s annual White Cane Sale in your community newspaper on May 31. And, thank you to all the residents who stopped and donated! Your generosity totaled $4,334.40.

Our fundraisers allow us to make donations to 13 different groups. We give scholarships to Oxford High School students, work with Michigan Eye Institute to provide eye glasses and eye screenings for area needy, hearing aid programs, Paws with a Cause and Leader Dogs for the Blind. During the holidays we provide meals and gift cards.

The Oxford Lions Club regularly meets on the first and third Thursdays of the month in Red Knapp’s American Grill, 2 N. Washington St., starting at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to make donations call 248-628-1293.

Dave Morden, Oxford Lion