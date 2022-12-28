A Lions thank you

Dear Editor,

The Oxford Lions Club members were on the streets of Oxford, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec 1st, 2nd and 3rd, 2022 for their Goodfellow Newspaper Fundraising event.

Thanks to the generous people of the Oxford area and the wonderful support of The Oxford Leader for

advertisement, our dedicated Lions and associates, were able to raise donations totaling $6,771. We

are eternally grateful for your support! 100% of the funds received, after costs, go to those in need,

including people who are blind and deaf. This Year for the Holiday season, thanks to your support, we

where able to help to 21 families, 13 seniors and 48 Children

On behalf of the Oxford Lions Club, I say thank you one and all!

Oxford Lions Club President

Adam Bradford