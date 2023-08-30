A little rain didn’t stop the smiles

In Oxford, students went back to school last Thursday. Despite the rain students and staff were all smiles for the start of the 2023-2024 school year. Here, therapy dog Penny welcomes students entering Daniel Axford Elementary School. Photo more first day of school photos look below! Photo by D. Stublensky.

Over 4,000 students returned to their seats as Oxford Community Schools opened for the 2023-2024 school year, last Thursday. Despite the rain, most students (and their parents) were happy for the start of the new year. We asked Leader readers to send in their “first day of school” photos and boy, did you! We received over 200 photos. Of course we cannot run them all, but enjoy the few we could and thank you! — Don Rush

