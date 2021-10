Oxford Parks and Rec. sold out 100 tickets to the Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree, held at Seymour Lake Park last Wednesday evening. Costumed kiddos strolled the trick-or-treat trail, then picked out their own pumpkin to take home from the pumpkin patch. Cowgirl Synnove Crowley, 2, picks out her very own pumpkin.Photo by J. Hanlon