A special day for Clara

By Don Rush

Longtime Oxford Township Clerk Clara Sanderson, retired since 2008, had a special treat on Sunday.

To honor her 90th birthday (which was Monday) her family arranged a little surprise party, which included close to 100 guests and even a parade of cars, police and fire department vehicles flashing lights and sounding sirens. It was a perfect spring afternoon for the outside party, sunny and mild with temperatures up around the 60 degree mark.

The Heron Way front yard of her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Mitzi Sanderson, was adorned with signs with Happy 90th birthday Mother, Grandmother, Clara. Daughter Janice Gerhold got the ball rolling for the party about three weeks ago.

“We were hoping for good weather and hoping the Governor would ease restrictions for outside gatherings,” she said.

Just before the parade started, around 3 p.m., Janice thanked folks who were gathered in the garage surrounding Clara.

“Thank you all,” Janice said, emotion starting to show in her voice. “Her face. Her kindness . . .” Then her tears.

Earlier she said she was very surprised to hear all the wonderful memories and sentiments people shared about her mother. “It touches your heart.”

Politicians of today would do good for themselves by following Clara’s lead.

“I never thought of myself as a politician,” the birthday girl said. “I just always worked for the people.”

Clara was first elected clerk in 1972 and served until her retirement in 2008.

According to her son Bruce, Clara is doing great in retirement. “She drives herself everywhere. Every Thursday she drives to get her hair done, then she has lunch with her first cousin Elda Waite.”

Said Clara, “Elda turned 91 yesterday (Saturday).”

Clara and her late husband Bruce, Sr., moved to Oxford in 1960, himself served at Oxford Township Treasurer from 1966 to 1970. He passed in 2003 at the age of 73. Together the couple raised their three children in Oxford, Janice, Bruce, and Brian (who now lives in Colorado).

Clara has 10 grandchildren (Connor, McKenna, Tenley ,Cooper, Ella, Nicholas, Dakota, Mallory, Sara and Evan) and one great grandson, Noah.

“I feel great,” Clara said. “It’s been a wonderful life. Who could ask for more?”